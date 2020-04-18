Deputies: Disturbance inside Hilton Head apartment leads to shooting; one man dead, one wounded

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance on Friday night that left one man dead and another wounded.
At approximately 10:00 p.m. Friday night, deputies responded to a physical altercation report inside of a Sandalwood Terrace apartment on Hilton Head Island.
While deputies were on the way, officials say callers advised dispatchers that they heard shots fired and observed a black sedan speeding out of the apartment complex.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found an adult male subject with apparent gunshot wounds lying on the floor, according to a release. Deputies called for Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue paramedics to transport the wounded man to the Hilton Head Hospital.
Officials say other deputies in the area stopped the black sedan, which was traveling toward the hospital. This is when they learned the driver, an adult male, had sustained gunshot wound(s) during a physical altercation with the wounded man found inside of the Sandalwood Terrace apartment.
Paramedics were called to the scene of the traffic stop and they transported the wounded man to the Hilton Head Hospital, according to a release.
The man found wounded on the floor at Sandalwood Terrace was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The deceased man has been identified as 21-year-old Shamar Anderson of Hilton Head Island.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will schedule a forensic autopsy to be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina to confirm Anderson’s cause of death.
According to deputies, the other wounded man, who was found inside of the black sedan, was later transferred to Savannah Memorial, where he was treated for gunshot wound(s) and has since been released.
As of this time, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says no one has been charged and the incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
