DHEC announces three more COVID-19 related deaths, 165 new cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina health officials have announced Saturday three more COVID-19 related deaths and 165 new cases.
Thursday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 4,246, and those who have died to 119, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Of those three deaths, health officials say two were elderly people with underlying health conditions from Horry County and one was a middle-aged person with no known underlying health conditions who was from Aiken County.
As of Saturday afternoon, there have been a total of 38,833 coronavirus tests with 34,587 testing negative and 4,246 testing positive.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
According to state health officials, estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of Thursday morning, 5,334 hospital beds are available and 6,017 are utilized, which is a 53% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, state health officials reported.
DHEC is continuing to encourage South Carolinians to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their home to prevent the spread of the disease.
Health officials also recommended the following steps that the public should be doing:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
“Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems,” DHEC officials said.
The number of new cases reported on Friday, April 18 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (5), Aiken (1), Anderson (7), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (7), Dillion (6), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Florence (7), Greenville (38), Greenwood (2), Hampton (2), Horry (8), Jasper (1), Kershaw (5), Lexington (17), McCormick (1), Oconee (2), Pickens (2), Richland (15), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (1), York (5)
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.