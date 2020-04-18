3 females, including 11-year-old girl, shot at Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three females were shot inside a southeast Charlotte apartment early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. at the Grier Park Apartment complex on the 3400 block of Oak Arbor Lane. One of the people shot was an 11-year-old girl.
Police say none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.
Officers say the unknown suspects shot them from outside the apartment, in the common area of the apartment complex. Six people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.
No arrests have been made and police haven’t released the identity of the people shot.
