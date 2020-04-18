FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Sunday night, Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather team declared Sunday and Monday as First Alert Weather Days because of the possibility of strong thunderstorms in the Lowcountry.
The storms are possible Sunday night into Monday, Live 5 Meteorologist Danielle Prinz said.
CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 News and Live 5 First Alert Weather app.
“The greatest threat for severe weather should arrive after 8 p.m.,” she said, adding that scattered showers and weaker storms are possible Sunday afternoon.
The storm system will be capable of producing periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.
“The main concern is damaging winds, but also the tornado threat,” she said. “Go ahead and secure any light yard objects and trim back any weak tree limbs. Very fast upper-level winds may support a strong tornado. Have a way you can easily hear severe alerts go off.”
For inland areas, Prinz said heavy rainfall is possible and could lead to flooding.
The Lowcountry will begin drying out Monday afternoon and plenty of sunshine will return Tuesday.
Some parts of the Lowcountry are still recovering from Monday’s storms. The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 20 tornadoes touched down across South Carolina that morning.
The storms were blamed for nine deaths, including five in Hampton County and one in Colleton County.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.