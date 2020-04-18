FIRST ALERT: Severe storms tomorrow night- early Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An impressive system will track through the southeast late tomorrow and produce strong thunderstorms. The greatest threat for severe weather should arrive after 8 pm tomorrow, although scattered showers and non-severe storms are possible tomorrow afternoon.
This system will pack the ingredients necessary to see at least very heavy rain, gusty winds and some lightning. As long as the energy is available tomorrow night, severe weather should be anticipated. The main concern is damaging winds, but also the tornado threat. Go ahead and secure any light yard objects and trim back any weak tree limbs. Very fast upper-level winds may support a strong tornado. Have a way you can easily hear severe alerts go off.
Inland, heavy rainfall is possible and could lead to flooding. The Lowcountry will begin drying out Monday afternoon and plenty of sunshine will return Tuesday.
TODAY: Afternoon sun, warm & breezy; HIGH: 83.
TOMORROW: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, severe storm threat; HIGH: 79.
MONDAY: Heavy rain early then drying out, staying breezy; HIGH: 78.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
