Judge sets $1.5 million bond for Lumberton man arrested on drug charges

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested on drug charges following a raid in Robeson County.
According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant Friday on Norton Road in the Lumberton area.
Deputies said they seized crack cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia from the home.
William Thelbert Washington, 54, of Lumberton, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond.
At the time of his arrest, Washington was out on bond for other drug charges, the release stated.
Anyone with additional information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.
