Lane closures expected in Berkeley County on Saturday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Several lanes are expected to be closed during the day in Berkeley County on Saturday.
Crews will be working along Old Mt. Holly Road and Highway 52.
Berkeley County officials say lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include both the eastbound side of Old Mt. Holly Road and the southbound outside lane of Highway 52. During the Highway 52 lane closure, signals at the intersection will be put into flash mode.
According to a Facebook post, eastbound traffic on Old Mt. Holly Road will be detoured to Highway 52 via Old Moncks Corner Road to U.S. 176.
The westbound lane on Old Mt. Holly Road will remain open to traffic traveling from Highway 52.
