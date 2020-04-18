Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Careful reopening of SC from COVID-19 starts with boat ramps
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the first time since the coronavirus started to spread across South Carolina more than a month ago, people will be able to do more outside their homes. Gov. Henry McMaster’s order opening public boat ramps went into effect at noon Friday. It is a baby step to what the governor hopes will be a carefully planned, staggered reopening of the state by the end of June. South Carolina has reported nearly 4,100 cases and 116 deaths from COVID-19. A coroner told The State newspaper that six of those deaths attended the same early March funeral in Kershaw County. They were African Americans all over age 60.
HISTORIC SCHOOL
$400,000 given to restore 1925 African American school in SC
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (AP) — A school built nearly 100 years ago to educate African Americans in South Carolina is getting $400,000 to pay to restore it. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that the Dorchester County Council approved the money for repairs on the St. George Rosenwald School as part of a larger package for parks and tourism projects. The school was one of about 5,000 across the nation and 500 schools across the state built in the 1920s with help from well-known educator Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald, the philanthropic president of Sears & Roebuck. The school in St. George was built in 1925.
THEATER-ONLINE MOVIES
SC theater shuttered by virus moving its movies online
A South Carolina theater that's closed because of the coronavirus is moving some of its movies online. Larry Mann and his wife own the Park Plaza Cinema on Hilton Head Island. Like other movie theaters in the U.S., they've had to shut down amid efforts to prevent the new virus from spreading. The Island Packet reports the couple is revamping the theater's website to stream films not yet available on platforms such as Netflix. Mann says streaming movies on his site will generally cost about $12. Initial offerings will include “The Roads Not Taken” starring Javier Bardem and Elle Fanning the rock documentary “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band."
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
More than 10% of SC labor force jobless during outbreak
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the fourth straight week, the number of people who live or work in South Carolina saying they lost their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak has gone up, with the number of claimants since the pandemic began now representing more than 10% of the state’s labor force. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said Thursday that nearly 88,000 people in the state filed for unemployment for the week ending April 11. In the four weeks since the pandemic began, the agency said it has processed more than 268,000 claims, about 11% of the total labor force.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BACKYARD CAMPING
SC Christian scouting group wants virtual backyard camp out
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A Christian scouting group based in South Carolina is encouraging families to camp out Friday night. But instead of going deep in the wilderness, Trail Life USA wants folks to bring their laptops and cellphones into their tents in their backyards around the country and join together in a virtual night around the campfire. Trail Life USA CEO Mark Hancock says creating good memories, like a night under the stars, is critical for families especially in times such as the current coronavirus outbreak. Trail Life USA was created in 2013 as a Christian-based alternative to the Boy Scouts. It has 800 troops in 50 states and some 30,000 members.
OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING-25 YEARS LATER
25 years after Oklahoma City bombing, anxiety remains high
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Americans have been through a lot in the 25 years since the Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people, including foreign wars, mass shootings and the deadly Sept. 11 attacks. But on April 19, 1995, the attack on the nation’s heartland shocked Americans out of their sense of security. The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has canceled the ceremony for 25th anniversary remembrance amid the coronavirus outbreak, denying the chance to collectively grieve a past tragedy because a current one is unfolding. Instead it will offer a one-hour television program that includes the reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the bombing.