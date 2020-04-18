Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the fourth straight week, the number of people who live or work in South Carolina saying they lost their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak has gone up, with the number of claimants since the pandemic began now representing more than 10% of the state’s labor force. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said Thursday that nearly 88,000 people in the state filed for unemployment for the week ending April 11. In the four weeks since the pandemic began, the agency said it has processed more than 268,000 claims, about 11% of the total labor force.