Lowcountry native Darius Rucker issues giving challenge to help food bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - GRAMMY Award-Winning musician Darius Rucker challenged South Carolinians to raise as much money as possible to the Lowcountry Food Bank.
In the challenge, Darius Rucker announced he is going to donate $50,000 to the Lowcountry Food Bank, as well as match all donations to the food bank up to $50,000.
The challenge came during the live broadcast, “Singing for their Supper,” an initiative of Gray Television, parent company for Live 5 WCSC.
The special is airing from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday night.
Performers for the special include Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Edwin McCain, Patrick Davis, Josh Kelley, Joe Stevenson, Shawn Mullins, Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Scotty McCreery.
Gray Television and its participating stations are collectively donating more than $100,000 for hunger relief and local COVID-19 response efforts.
On Thursday, Live 5 WCSC was one of nine Lowcountry broadcasters who joined forces to support the Lowcountry Food Bank reach a $50,000 goal. As of Saturday, donations stood at more than $210,000.
Click here to donate.
The donations are going to a new initiative called Fueled by Fresh, Lowcountry Food Bank spokesperson Brenda Shaw said.
“We are purchasing prepackaged boxes of produce, and then we have volunteers that are packing disaster relief boxes of staple food,” Shaw said. “A family we’ll get two boxes of food. Hopefully it will last them about a week.”
