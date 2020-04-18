Moncks Corner church giving out food, other supplies to those in need on Saturday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner church is giving out 40,000 pounds of food and other supplies to Tri-County families in need Saturday morning.
Freedom Church on 1425 Cypress Gardens Road is giving them out from 9 a.m. until noon.
The effort is through the Convoy of Hope in partnership with Elevation Church Outreach.
The church has been feeding those in needs for more than three weeks since the coronavirus outbreak started effecting people financially.
Church Pastor Shawn Wood said with more people now without homes because of the Tri-County area tornadoes, he wanted to do something even bigger.
“Someone’s hungry, we want to be there to feed them,” he said. “If someone is sick, we want to be there to pray with them. If someone needs help in their yard, we want to be there to help them, mainly just because we believe that Christ followers should be the nicest people in the whole world. So that’s what we want to do is to give a night where people don’t have to worry about what they are going to eat tomorrow.”
Wood says you don’t need to give them a reason to show up.
