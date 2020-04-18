Police: 1 killed in shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex.
Police responded at approximately 12:57 p.m. to a reported shooting at Appian Way Apartments in the 8400 block of Patriot Boulevard, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
Once on the scene, officers were directed to the victim who had been fatally shot once in the upper torso, he said.
Deckard said investigators are working to identify the gunman and a motive in the killing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
