S.C. group calls for volunteers to grocery shop for neighbors at high risk for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As COVID-19 continues to spread across South Carolina, one group is looking out for those who are most vulnerable to the virus. That’s why one man who is calling for volunteers across the Palmetto State who are willing to step up and help neighbors in need.
Justin Taylor is a waiter at Halls Chophouse, who knew when this pandemic began that he wanted to help those who needed it most.
"This program is all about helping the most vulnerable in our community," Taylor said. "Our volunteers go out, and they and they go to numerous grocery stores, however many grocery stores they need to, to get the items that these individuals need. They deliver them free of charge, and they're reimbursed at the door."
Taylor is the South Carolina coordinator of Shopping Angels, a group where volunteers grocery shops for folks who are considered high risk when it comes to COVID-19. He says there are folks in need of help like this in every region of the state, and that's why he's putting the call out for willing volunteers to offer their time.
"We have to help the most vulnerable among us, and we have to minimize the impact of this horrible disaster. There are people out there who need our help, and they can't do it themselves," Taylor said. "In these dark times, we have to band together, we have to get through it together."
Taylor says they currently have about 42 volunteers spread out across the state, but again, they need more. If you’re interested in volunteering for the program, or if you need help, you can click here for more information.
