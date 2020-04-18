South Carolina Aquarium asking for public support to stay afloat during COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders at the South Carolina Aquarium are urging people to help keep cultural non-profits like the organization, zoos and museums funded during pandemic shutdowns.
Around 80 percent of the Aquarium’s revenue comes from on-site visitors. With no guests, CEO and president, Kevin Mills said the organization will not be able to continue long-term efforts.
“Even though our doors are closed, we’re humming inside, we’re taking care of 5,000 animals,” Mills said. “As we begin to run out of resources, we’re going to ask ourselves some very tough questions”
The aquarium has set up an online form for people to urge representatives to help approve $6 billion in emergency relief for the Institute for Museum and Library Services, which would include zoos and aquariums.
“We’re asking the public to help us reach out to our elected officials, our senators and our congressmen and encourage them to support nonprofit institutions with missions like ours,” aquarium president, Kevin Mills said.
The South Carolina Aquarium employees around 1,700 people and has an annual impact of $280 million.
“It’s difficult to imagine Charleston without our nonprofit museum community,” Mills said. “Places like the aquarium in other museums are locations of learning and great community spirit and gathering.”
Additionally, people can find more resources on virtual programs being offered and donations on the aquarium’s website.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.