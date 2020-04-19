Berkeley County School District adjusts feeding site schedule ahead of projected severe weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to the forecast of severe weather Monday, Berkeley County School District says it will operate school-based feeding sites on a 3-hour delay and close all community-based feeding sites.
The school-based feeding sites are scheduled to be open from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday. Plans are subject to change due to conditions.
BCSD schools hosting drive-through PICK UP of lunch and snack (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.) are:
- Berkeley High School located at 406 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- Boulder Bluff Elementary School located at 400 Judy Dr, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- Cainhoy Elementary School located at 2434 Cainhoy Rd, Huger, SC 29450
- Cane Bay High School located at 1624 State Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
- Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436
- College Park Middle School located at 713 College Park Road, Ladson, SC 29456
- Devon Forest Elementary School located at 1127 Dorthy St, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- Hanahan Elementary School located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410
- H.E. Bonner Elementary School located at 171 Macedonia Foxes Cir, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- J.K. Gourdin Elementary School located at 1649 Highway 45. Pineville, SC 29468
- Sangaree Elementary School located at 1460 Royle Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
- Sedgefield Middle School located at 131 State Rd S-8-490, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
- Timberland High School located at 1418 Gravel Hill Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
Community-based feeding sites will be closed Monday, but the school district intends to re-open those sites on Tuesday.
