Berkeley County School District adjusts feeding site schedule ahead of projected severe weather
By Live 5 Web Staff | April 19, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 9:15 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to the forecast of severe weather Monday, Berkeley County School District says it will operate school-based feeding sites on a 3-hour delay and close all community-based feeding sites.

The school-based feeding sites are scheduled to be open from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday. Plans are subject to change due to conditions.

BCSD schools hosting drive-through PICK UP of lunch and snack (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.) are:

  • Berkeley High School located at 406 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
  • Boulder Bluff Elementary School located at 400 Judy Dr, Goose Creek, SC 29445
  • Cainhoy Elementary School located at 2434 Cainhoy Rd, Huger, SC 29450
  • Cane Bay High School located at 1624 State Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
  • Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436
  • College Park Middle School located at 713 College Park Road, Ladson, SC 29456
  • Devon Forest Elementary School located at 1127 Dorthy St, Goose Creek, SC 29445
  • Hanahan Elementary School located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410
  • H.E. Bonner Elementary School located at 171 Macedonia Foxes Cir, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
  • J.K. Gourdin Elementary School located at 1649 Highway 45. Pineville, SC 29468
  • Sangaree Elementary School located at 1460 Royle Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
  • Sedgefield Middle School located at 131 State Rd S-8-490, Goose Creek, SC 29445
  • St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
  • Timberland High School located at 1418 Gravel Hill Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479

Community-based feeding sites will be closed Monday, but the school district intends to re-open those sites on Tuesday.

