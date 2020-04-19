Charleston Co. School District adjusts meal distribution service ahead of severe weather threat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has announced changes to their Monday meal distribution service due to the possibility of severe weather.
Buses that provide a meal service will run on a two-hour delay.
The 13 schools used as drive through grab-and-go feeding sites will operate from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
The Information Technology Repair Bus route for Monday is rescheduled for Tuesday at the same times: A.C. Corcoran Elementary School from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Northwoods Middle School from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and R.B. Stall High School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
All Monday morning WiFi bus stops are canceled. Monday afternoon WiFi bus stops will remain in effect weather permitting.
