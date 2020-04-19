Charleston Police Department resuming hospital staff appreciation display

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police Department is resuming the Hospital Staff Appreciation Display beginning on Monday.
It will be at 7:15 p.m on Monday nights at Roper in West Ashley, followed by the downtown hospital corridor (MUSC & Roper) on Tuesday nights for three weeks, according to a release.
The dates and time for the Display are as follows:
Roper St. Francis (West Ashley)
- 4/20/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- 4/27/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- 5/4/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
Downtown Hospital Corridor (MUSC & Roper) - Tuesdays for 3 weeks
- 4/21/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- 4/28/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- 5/5/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
City Charleston officials released maps for each location. The "X" denotes appropriate areas to park.
This is a coordinated effort in partnership with MUSC Public Safety, MUSC Security, and Roper Security.
