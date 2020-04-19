Charleston Police Department resuming hospital staff appreciation display

By Sydney Pendrick | April 19, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 1:34 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police Department is resuming the Hospital Staff Appreciation Display beginning on Monday.

It will be at 7:15 p.m on Monday nights at Roper in West Ashley, followed by the downtown hospital corridor (MUSC & Roper) on Tuesday nights for three weeks, according to a release.

The dates and time for the Display are as follows:

Roper St. Francis (West Ashley)

  • 4/20/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
  • 4/27/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
  • 5/4/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Downtown Hospital Corridor (MUSC & Roper) - Tuesdays for 3 weeks

  • 4/21/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
  • 4/28/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
  • 5/5/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

City Charleston officials released maps for each location. The "X" denotes appropriate areas to park.

This is a coordinated effort in partnership with MUSC Public Safety, MUSC Security, and Roper Security.

