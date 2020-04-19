City of Charleston first responders on alert for severe weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston first responders will be on heightened alert for two episodes of severe weather forecasted for the Charleston area over the next 24 hours.
According to officials, scattered to severe thunderstorms are expected across the region between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday night. Damaging winds in excess of 70 mph, hail, heavy downpours and tornadoes are possible during this time.
The second line of strong to severe storms is expected to move into the Charleston area between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday morning.
City of Charleston Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff said, “Citizens are asked to pay close attention to local media as these storms come through our area tonight and tomorrow morning, and to be prepared to take cover should it become necessary.”
A release from the City of Charleston asked citizens whose garbage (green can) is collected on Monday not to place their garbage at the curb Sunday night to prevent debris blowing over and clogging storm drains.
If weather permits, crews will begin the garbage and trash routes early Monday morning, so citizens are asked to place their items at the curb for collection before 7 a.m.
