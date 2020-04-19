City of Folly Beach to hold special emergency meeting on Sunday

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach city leaders will meet on Saturday during a special emergency meeting at 6 p.m.
The city council will consider a phased reopening strategy over the next six weeks in response to the Governor’s impeding orders.
Governor Henry McMaster is planning to announce to reopen public beaches around the state with assistance from law enforcement officials, according to a source with knowledge of the governor’s plans.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
