Collision involved with North Charleston Police and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement says North Charleston Police officer operating a police cruiser and a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving a Sheriff’s Office vehicle were involved in a collision on Saturday.
According to the sheriff’s office, it happened around 10:00 a.m. on Rivers Avenue near Cherokee Street.
Officials say the North Charleston Police Department officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.