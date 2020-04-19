Female shot at Upstate hotel; teen charged with attempted murder, police say

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - A 15-year-old is charged with attempted murder after police found a female with a gunshot wound inside an Upstate hotel, according to Deputy Chief Jeffrey Stone of the City of Clemson Police Department.
Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, Clemson City Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Comfort Inn on Tiger Blvd. in Clemson. Officers found a female with a gunshot wound inside a room, where she was staying with the suspect, Stone said.
The teen suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect's identity has not been released.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.
