FIRST ALERT: Damaging winds and tornadoes possible today & tomorrow AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A dangerous storm system will bring the threat for at least two rounds for severe weather through the area. The first round will arrive this afternoon/evening. The second round will arrive overnight into tomorrow morning. Damaging winds will be likely, especially if there is any shift north in this activity. Go ahead and tie down/remove any outdoor loose objects. The second main threat would be the potential for isolated tornadoes. It’s a great idea to think of a space in your home you’d go to if a tornado warning was issued.
The second round of severe weather will likely produce a line(s) of strong to severe storms. This activity will move through overnight and into tomorrow morning, close to sunrise. Make sure you turn you phone’s volume all the way up so you can hear alert of any severe storms in your areas.
This system will drop 1 - 2″ of rain and depending upon how quickly this happens, some flooding for low-lying areas is possible.
TODAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
TOMORROW: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
TUESDAY: Sunshine returns, staying war; HIGH: 80.
WEDNESDAY: Cooler and sunny; HIGH: 75.
THURSDAY: Severe weather threat; HIGH: 79.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
