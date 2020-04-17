FIRST ALERT: Damaging winds and tornadoes possible today & tomorrow AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A dangerous storm system will bring the threat for at least two rounds for severe weather through the area. The first round will arrive this afternoon/evening. The second round will arrive overnight into tomorrow morning. Damaging winds will be likely, especially if there is any shift north in this activity. Go ahead and tie down/remove any outdoor loose objects. The second main threat would be the potential for isolated tornadoes. It’s a great idea to think of a space in your home you’d go to if a tornado warning was issued.