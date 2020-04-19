FIRST ALERT: Severe storm threat Sunday night, Monday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A dangerous storm system will bring the threat for at least two rounds for severe weather through the area beginning Sunday.
This storm has the potential to produce damaging wind, flooding rain, and isolated tornadoes.
Scattered severe storms spread west to east shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday with scattered storms expected for a few hours, Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said. Damaging wind and heavy showers are possible with the initial storms.
The second wave of energy will arrive after midnight, into the early hours of Monday morning. Timing is anywhere between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. as a squall line is expected to rush towards the coastline. This stronger line of storms could be capable of producing isolated tornadoes. Storms may also train along the coastline, meaning flooding could be an issue for some spots into early Monday.
You should tie down or remove any loose objects in your yard and begin thinking about a safe space in your home your family could shelter inside if a tornado warning were issued in your area.
You should also make sure to charge all of your mobile devices before the late afternoon Sunday to make sure you can stay informed even if the power goes out.
This system will drop 1 - 2 inches of rain and depending upon how quickly the storms move through, which means some flooding for low-lying areas is possible.
The Live 5 weather team declared Sunday and Monday as First Alert Weather Days because of the threat.
The Lowcountry will begin drying out Monday afternoon and plenty of sunshine will return Tuesday. More severe storms will be possible Thursday as another strong storm system impacts the area.
Some parts of the Lowcountry are still recovering from Monday’s storms. The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 20 tornadoes touched down across South Carolina that morning.
The storms were blamed for nine deaths, including five in Hampton County and one in Colleton County.
