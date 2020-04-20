Army Corps of Engineers releases billion dollar flood plan for Charleston’s peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A $1.75 billion plan could bring relief to some of Charleston’s most flood-prone areas.
On Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released the Coastal Flood Risk Management Study for the peninsula.
The city of Charleston has been working with the Army Corps on the study for 18 months. The findings are part of a 3 year, $3 million study about coastal storm surge on the peninsula.
"This corps 3 by 3 study is one component in the overall flooding strategy for the city of Charleston, so it's a piece of the puzzle," USACE Charleston Project Manager Wes Wilson said.
There are three major components to plan.
The first would be to build a flood barrier around Charleston’s peninsula to keep out storm surge. The second part is something that’s still being looked at which is called a wave attenuation system, and it would stop waves as they hit the very tip of the peninsula.
Wilson says the third part would include flood-proofing measures, such as elevating homes.
The goal is to have the federal government pay for 65% of the project, leaving the city with 35% which is roughly $600 million.
Mark Wilbert, chief resilience officer for the city of Charleston, says they will look at ways to reduce costs but still keep all the benefits as they enter the next phase of the project.
City leaders will also start to have conversations about ways to pay for this project. Wilbert says although the project focuses on the peninsula it still is a benefit to others across the region.
"With our new bio-tech hub we have going on in the city as well as our new tech sector that's going on, there's a lot of stuff happening on the peninsula that's bigger than just what's here. It has outreach throughout the region," Wilbert said.
The Army Corps of Engineers is looking for public feedback during a 60-day comment period that starts on Monday. Online comments can be made here.
The full report can also be accessed here.
Wilson says they will take feedback from the public and use it as they prepare to ask congress to appropriate funds for the next phase of the project, the design phase.
The final recommendation to congress is scheduled to go up in October 2021.
