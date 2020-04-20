Deputies searching for missing teenager from Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager from the Summerville area.
Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Bethany Mae McDevitt who authorities say left home in the early morning hours of April 18.
DCSO officials said she was last seen in the Ashley Bluffs neighborhood off Dorchester Road.
“Bethany has pierced ears and she usually wears large gold hoop earrings,” DCSO officials said."Bethany has naturally wavy long dark brown hair which lands a few inches past her shoulders."
According to the sheriff’s office, she was last seen wearing a white long sleeve t-shirt with blue stripes and dark blue jeans.
A report states Bethany may also be wearing light blue Nikes.
Anyone who has seen Bethany or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 873-5111.
