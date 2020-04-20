FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect for 4 Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Charleston, Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper Counties.
The watch remains in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.
A strong line of thunderstorms will move in from the west, bringing a potentially significant threat of severe weather to the area. Damaging wind gusts of 70 mph and a few strong tornadoes could occur, with the primary time period for severe weather being between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. Also, heavy rainfall is expected with an additional 2 to 4 inches possible. Isolated flash flooding could occur, though minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas is more likely.
The Lowcountry is under an “enhanced risk,” the third of five risk levels, for severe weather into early Monday morning.
The storm threat ends by noon or earlier on Monday, leaving behind calm conditions through Monday evening.
The Live 5 weather team declared Sunday and Monday as First Alert Weather Days late last week because of the potential for another round of severe weather.
The Lowcountry will begin drying out Monday afternoon and plenty of sunshine will return Tuesday. More severe storms will be possible Thursday as another strong storm system impacts the area.
Some parts of the Lowcountry are still recovering from Monday’s storms. The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 20 tornadoes touched down across South Carolina that morning.
The storms were blamed for nine deaths, including five in Hampton County and one in Colleton County.
