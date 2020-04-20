FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect for 4 Lowcountry counties

A strong line of thunderstorms will move in from the west, bringing a potentially significant threat of severe weather to the area. Damaging wind gusts of 70 mph and a few strong tornadoes could occur, with the primary time period for severe weather being between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. Also, heavy rainfall is expected with an additional 2 to 4 inches possible. Isolated flash flooding could occur, though minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas is more likely.