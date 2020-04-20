Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — B.J. Armstrong played on three NBA championship teams with Michael Jordan. He knows how Jordan is behind closed doors. He knows the sort of trials and tribulations that occur over the course of a season. And he still learned a few things about Jordan on Sunday night when the documentary “The Last Dance" debuted.
UNDATED (AP) — One result of the coronavirus pandemic halting business as usual in the sports world is that NFL teams will be drafting players without getting to do the usual deep dives into the prospects' backgrounds. Most pro timing days were canceled and the league prohibited teams from doing in-person interviews with prospects. Five college stars are getting to tell their stories through a documentary series with Panini America. The trading card company originally planned a three-part series following their paths from college to the pros. Panini instead is telling their stories through the players’ social media platforms.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drivers were on their best behavior in NASCAR's latest virtual race and no one did anything to get fired or lose a sponsor. The iRacing Series has had a sour taste since Bubba Wallace lost a sponsor for quitting a game in a rage and Kyle Larson was fired for using a racial slur during a race. Sunday's event at virtual Richmond Raceway was low on drama and William Byron won for the second consecutive race. The most excitement came when Matt DiBenedetto was parked for intentionally crashing Ryan Preece and the two then engaged in a Twitter spat.