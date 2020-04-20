Here’s what stimulus check with Trump’s name looks like

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The federal government is out with what appears to be a mock-up of the paper stimulus checks with President Donald Trump’s name on them.
The image shows the words “economic impact payment” with the president’s name underneath.
This marks the first time in history a president's name appears on an IRS check.
The checks will go out to millions of Americans this summer who do not have direct deposit information on file with the IRS.
A Treasury Department official’s signature is on the checks.
The money is aimed at combating the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.
The mock-up image is part of an official press release from the U.S. Secret Service warning people about potential scams related to the checks.
