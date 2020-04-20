Isle of Palms City Council holding emergency meeting on access restrictions

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms City Council is holding a special emergency meeting on Monday.
The virtual meeting is taking place at 1 p.m. The public can join by watching it on the city’s YouTube page.
According to the agenda, city council will receive an update from South Carolina Department of Environmental Control's Regional Public Health Preparedness Director. There will also be an update from Medical University of South Carolina officials.
Isle of Palms city council is expected to consider amending its emergency ordinance to implement further measures to protect its residents.
This comes a day after four Lowcountry beach communities, including Isle of Palms, issued a joint statement saying they “intend to maintain the entry checkpoints and access restrictions after Gov. McMaster announces the reopening of the public beach accesses this week.”
As of now, Isle of Palms access restrictions and the ban on new check-ins for short-term rentals, hotels and other overnight accommodations are in place until April 30. Council will consider extending that date at the meeting and could talk about other safety guidelines.
They are also scheduled to go into executive session to receive legal advice about a potential claim related to a violation of one of its emergency ordinances.
