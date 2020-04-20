Isle of Palms to reopen beach to residents with new social distancing rules

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms is reopening the beach to residents and property owners only starting Tuesday at noon.
This comes after Gov. Henry McMaster lifted beach closures on Monday. The governor says it will be up to local leaders if the beaches open for public access.
While the Isle of Palms beach is reopening Tuesday, it's still not open to the public.
There are checkpoints in place until at least April 30 restricting access on the Isle of Palms to people who live or work on the island or anyone else who might have another valid reason.
Those who fit that category will have access to the beach.
On Monday, council voted in favor of a new rules that would require people who are on the beach to be moving at all times. That can include walking, running, surfing or other forms of exercise.
No sunbathing, sitting or groups of three or more people congregating are allowed.
Isle of Palms leaders say there are exceptions for disabled people.
Council members also decided they will keep their access restrictions and temporary ban in place on hotels, short-term rentals and other overnight until April 30 instead of extending that time for now.
During the meeting, state department of health expert and MUSC officials were on hand to answer questions regarding the coronavirus as leaders consider how to move forward with reopenings.
City council will meet again next Tuesday, April 28 at 6 p.m. to discuss a gradual reopenings strategy for city facilities including city hall, the recreation center and the beach. No decisions have been made at this time.
The city says the restricted access is intended to reduce large crowds gathering on the beach, lessen the chance of the virus spreading and spiking throughout the greater Charleston community and to protect first responders and the residential community.
