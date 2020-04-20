Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

BC-NC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina reports 350 new coronavirus cases
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are reporting 350 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases to 6,500. Numbers released Sunday by the state health department show laboratory-confirmed cases increased from 6,140 cases to 6,493. The death toll increased from 164 to 172. Modeling released Friday by the University of Washington suggests that North Carolina may have reached its peak in coronavirus cases in the last few days, and that social distancing could be relaxed as soon as May 11 if sufficient testing is conducted, large gatherings are limited and other provisions remain in effect. Other models are less optimistic.
GOP senators ask NC governor to allow racing at Charlotte
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five Republican state senators are asking North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR races, without fans, next month at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In a normal year, NASCAR would run the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte track over Memorial Day weekend but NASCAR’s schedule has been upended by the coronavirus. NASCAR said Friday it hopes to resume racing at some point in May without fans in the stands. On Sunday, the senators said allowing a race at Charlotte would require the governor to amend his executive order. A spokesman for the governor said Cooper has talked with track officials but it's too soon to commit to specific dates.
North Carolina coronavirus cases exceed 6,000;
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities are now reporting more than 6,000 coronavirus cases after more than 280 new cases were identified. The state health department released new statistics Saturday showing that confirmed positive cases increased from more than 5,850 cases to 6,140. The state’s death toll increased from 152 to 164. Nearly 400 people are currently hospitalized. The numbers show that 43 deaths _ roughly 1 in 4 _ have occurred in nursing homes throughout the state. State officials are also dealing with a significant outbreak at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro, where authorities said Friday that more than 250 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
Abortion protester charged for exceeding 10-person rule sues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An abortion protester is suing the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County after being arrested for exceeding a 10-person limit imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The Alliance Defending Freedom said Saturday it filed the lawsuit in federal court in Charlotte on behalf of protester David Benham and two antiabortion groups. Benham is one of several protesters who were arrested April 4 outside A Preferred Women’s Health Center in Charlotte. The lawsuit accuses authorities of singling out the protesters for enforcement. Police have said that about 50 protesters were gathered at the clinic and that eight were arrested.
COVID-19 outbreak at North Carolina prison grows over 250
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Prison officials say a COVID-19 outbreak at a North Carolina state prison has spread to more than 250 inmates. State prisons Commissioner Todd Ishee said during a media briefing that 259 inmates had tested positive as of Friday afternoon at Neuse Correctional Institution, a state prison in Goldsboro. He said none were hospitalized and that 98% of those testing positive were asymptomatic. All 700 inmates have been tested but some test results are pending. Newly positive inmates are being put into isolation, and the state is sending additional medical and security staff to the facility.
Zoo in North Carolina asks public's help to name baby rhino
ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A zoo in North Carolina is asking the the public to help name a baby rhino. The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro said in a statement Friday that the female rhino was born Feb. 24 to mom Linda and dad Stormy. The baby weighed about 80 to 90 pounds at birth. The zoo is asking the public to visit an online poll and rank four suggested names. They are: Rubybelle (ru-bee-bell), Etosha (ee-toe-sha), Jojo (joe-joe) and Kendi (ken-dee). Voting is open until 4 p.m. April 24. The poll can be accessed through the Zoo’s website at nczoo.org or through its social media pages like Facebook.
3 business workers cited for violating stay-at-home order
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have cited three employees at local businesses for being in violating of a local coronavirus stay-at-home order. The Charlotte Observer reports workers at two smoke shops were issued citations early in the week, and an employee at the Michael's arts and crafts chain was cited last week. The county’s stay-at-home order permits only “essential” businesses to remain open. A lawyer for one of the smoke shops called the citation “arbitrary and capricious" and said he would work to have the citation dismissed. The owner of the other smoke shop said the county is unfairly punishing small businesses.
North Carolina governor: More COVID-19 test supplies needed
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper responded to President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen the economy by stressing that the state needs the federal government’s help supplying medical professionals to ramp up COVID-19 testing. The state government also said Friday that it was tripling the staff handling unemployment claims as the state faces a crush of hundreds of thousands requests. Trump told governors Thursday that restrictions could be eased to allow businesses to reopen in the coming weeks in areas that have extensive testing and a decline in cases. Cooper, a Democrat, said Friday that states need more supplies from the federal government to expand testing enough to reopen their economies.