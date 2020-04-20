Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH
Storms rake Deep South, 1 week after deadly tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Severe storms raked a wide swath of the Deep South during the nighttime hours, and forecasters are warning of the possibility of tornadoes just a week after a deadly twister outbreak in the region. The National Weather Service said Sunday that parts of several states are under a flash flood warning because of heavy rain and thunderstorms. The agency says tornadoes are a possible threat for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South, killing dozens.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina reports 1 more virus death, 136 new cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Health officials say 136 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in South Carolina, and another person with COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — has died. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the new numbers on Sunday. It brings the total number of those who have died in South Carolina to 120. The death announced on Sunday was a middle-aged person with no known underlying health conditions who was from Jasper County.
NATURE PRESERVE-VANDALISM
Graffiti may force authorities to close SC nature preserve
CLEVELAND, S.C. (AP) — Wildlife officials say they may not be able to reopen a mountain nature preserve in South Carolina if people don’t stop spraying painting the rocks with graffiti. The Bald Rock Heritage Preserve in northern Greenville County was closed March 28 as officials tried to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But with the entrance blocked, the amount of graffiti on the rocks has increased. WYFF-TV reports the wildlife agency is asking Boy Scout groups or community groups to help clean the Bald Rock Heritage Preserve and is asking people nearly to report suspicious activity.
RAILROAD CROSSING CLOSED
Major street in SC's capital closed to fix railroad crossing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A major street in South Carolina’s capital will be closed this week as crews do maintenance and repairs to a railroad crossing. Norfolk Southern says Assembly Street in Columbia south of the Statehouse will be closed starting Monday for most of the week. Crews hope to reopen the crossing between Catawba Street and Whaley Street by Thursday. Transportation officials say about 25,000 vehicles a day travel on that section of Assembly Street, although traffic volume has decreased significantly with businesses shut down over the coronavirus pandemic. There will be a detour set up.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Report: McMaster plans to have retail stores reopen Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Post and Courier says that South Carolina retail stores and public beach access points will be allowed to reopen on Tuesday. Gov. Henry McMaster's chief of staff told the newspaper that the governor will issue the reopening orders on Monday. The order will apply to numerous nonessential stores, including department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops. Grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores and medical facilities have been allowed to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, South Carolina health officials announced 165 new cases of the virus and three additional deaths. This brings the state's death toll to at least 119.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Careful reopening of SC from COVID-19 starts with boat ramps
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the first time since the coronavirus started to spread across South Carolina more than a month ago, people will be able to do more outside their homes. Gov. Henry McMaster’s order opening public boat ramps went into effect at noon Friday. It is a baby step to what the governor hopes will be a carefully planned, staggered reopening of the state by the end of June. South Carolina has reported nearly 4,100 cases and 116 deaths from COVID-19. A coroner told The State newspaper that six of those deaths attended the same early March funeral in Kershaw County. They were African Americans all over age 60.