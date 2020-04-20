Live 5 News hosts virtual town hall on unemployment, jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Since thousands of Lowcountry residents have been laid off or furloughed because of the COVID-19, Live 5 News is hosting a virtual town hall to help answer your questions.
That town will take place at 1 p.m.
The town hall will focus on coping during the coronavirus crisis without a job and will feature representatives from local organizations such as SC Works Trident, Helping Hands of Georgetown, and the Increasing H.O.P.E. Financial Training Center.
To ask questions, leave comments during the town hall on the Live 5 News Facebook page.
SC Works Trident has provided a list of available jobs along with guides on how to make job search contacts using its SC Works Online Services system and filing for unemployment insurance.
Helping Hands of Georgetown regularly partners with local employers and organizations such as Palmetto Goodwill and A Father’s Place to assist with interviews and job referrals, offer an employment boot camp, help with resume building. and provide personal career coaches. The group reports that the following job opportunities are available in and around Georgetown County:
- Allied Universal in Pawleys Island is seeking an armed school resource officer
- CVS in Pawleys Island is looking for a pharmacy technicial
- The Fresh Market in Pawleys Island is looking to hire a deli clerk
- The City of Georgetown is looking to hire a police officer
- FDRsafety in Georgetown is seeking a health and safety manager
- Dollar Tree in Pawleys Island is seeking an operations assistance manager
- The U.S. Department of Justice, which operates FCI Williamsburg, is seeking a corrections officer and counselor in Salters
- WW is seeking a studio guide in Georgetown
- G4S is seeking an armed security officer in Georgetown
- TJX is seeking a store manager in Pawleys Island
- Georgetown is looking for an assistant municipal judge and recorder
- Atlantic Urology Clinic is seeking a front desk receptionist in Murrells Inlet
- First Light Home Care is seeking a personal care attendant/caregiver
- Food Lion is seeking a customer service associate in Andrews and Pawleys Island
- Morningside of Georgetown is seeking a resident assistant and caregiver
- The Lakes at Litchfield is seeking a caregiver in Pawleys Island
- Home Care Helpers is looking for a home personal care aide and caregiver in Murrells Inlet
- Sam’s Club is seeking a backroom associate in Myrtle Beach
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.