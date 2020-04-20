Live 5 News hosts virtual town hall on unemployment, jobs

WATCH LIVE: Live 5 News hosts virtual panel about unemployment. Since thousands of Lowcountry residents have been laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19, Live 5 News is hosting a virtual panel discussion to answer your questions. The program will focus on coping during the coronavirus crisis without a job and will feature representatives from local organizations such as SC Works Trident, Helping Hands of Georgetown, and the Increasing H.O.P.E. Financial Training Center.