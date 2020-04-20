Lowcountry Strong: Church in downtown Charleston helping families in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While many families struggle with basic necessities during the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at the Southside Impact Church are working to make sure people in the community have what they need.
“We really want to create a sense of glue to provide hope and faith so people aren’t living shattered lives even though this is a very scary time," Pastor Rashan Wilson said.
A few weeks ago, the church staff realized the closest feeding site for Charleston County students was pretty far for kids in the neighborhood. They started offering grab-and-go meals for people who needed them throughout the week. Recently, a feeding site was moved closer three days a week. The church still offers lunch pick-ups on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“We want our community to know we are here for them,” Wilson added.
In addition to those meals, the church started a food pantry and have given out about 150 boxes of groceries to the elderly who cannot leave their homes and people who have been laid off due to the pandemic. They also give out toiletries, baby needs and games for children.
“I love helping out at church because I love church and we are a community-based organization," Southside Impact Church Community Liason Danielle Richardson said. "We go out just like Jesus did and are able to help people.”
She credits several other organizations like Charleston Uplift, Project Street Outreach, the Lowcountry Food Bank and the Citadel Square Baptist Church for helping with the food and other necessities they are giving out.
