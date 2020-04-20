Lowcountry Strong: Realtor, church provide temporary housing for medical professionals

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Daniel Island realty company and a James Island church are joining forces to provide housing for medical professionals who are worried about taking the Coronavirus to their families.
Tricia Peterson, owner of Island House Real Estate, says she came up with the idea after one of her clients, a surgeon, told her she was concerned about taking the virus home to her family.
“She has asked me if I could find her a place to stay,” Peterson said. “The short term rentals weren’t happening like they had been and we had vacant properties. So I offered her our house and then that kind of snowballed."
Peterson then went on social media to see if other people would donate homes for medical professionals.
The members of James Island Presbyterian Church saw some of Peterson’s posts.
“We we’re trying to figure out how we were going to be a part of the solution,” Associate Pastor Rev. Cameron Smith said.
Smith says the church owns two vacant houses.
The church is offering both homes to medical professionals who are afraid of passing COVID-19 to their families. They do not have to test positive for the virus.
“We are just happy to be able to help people and hate the thought of the house just sitting empty right now,” Smith said.
Peterson also is pleased to do her part.
“One if my clients is a cardio thoracic surgeon, and she says it made her life so much easier to know that she had a place to go,” Peterson said.
“And it just kind of alleviated the stress of what if I spread this to my kids or my mom.”
Anyone who is willing to make their home to a medical professional can contact Peterson via email at tricia@islandhouserealestate.com.
