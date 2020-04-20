McMaster to hold news briefing Monday afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Gov. Henry McMaster has called a news briefing for Monday afternoon.
That briefing will take place at 4 p.m. from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
The governor is expected to discuss the reopening of the state’s beaches and reopening retail stores.
McMaster is expected to issue a new executive order allowing for the reopening to take place starting on Tuesday that would McMaster Chief of Staff Trey Walker told the Post and Courier. The order, he said, will apply to numerous nonessential stores, including department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops. Grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores and medical facilities have been allowed to stay open during the pandemic.
Occupancy in each store will be limited to five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20% occupancy, whichever is less, the newspaper said.
Local governments will still be allowed to make their own rules about waterway access. Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach and Edisto Beach are among those that have banned access to nonresidents. McMaster reopened boat landings and ramps Friday for recreational use.
The governor’s stay-at-home order is expected to remain in place, as will the ban on eating inside restaurants. Salons and gyms are also expected to remain closed.
“The feeling is that the end is in sight,” McMaster said in a news conference Thursday. "The mission is going as well as can be expected but still a lot of work to do. We cannot let up, but the end is in sight and we are making progress.”
McMaster has said he’d like the economy to be “humming” by the end of June.
