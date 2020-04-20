Police investigate weekend shooting that killed teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A shooting late Saturday left a 16-year-old dead and a 26-year-old wounded.
Police responded at approximately 11:23 p.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of Lakewood Steet where a shooting had been reported, an incident report states.
Police found a 16-yea-old boy who had been shot and was unresponsive, the report states. The second victim, the 26-year-old, who was alert and conscious and suffering a gunshot wound to the top of his head.
The victim told police he was sleeping in his bedroom on Marson Street when he was wounded.
EMS took the second victim to an area hospital.
Police found shell casings near the front steps of a home on Lakewood Street, the report states.
Investigators are searching for a black or dark-colored vehicle in connection with the shooting. They have not released any description of the possible gunman.
North Charleston Police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office are investigating.
The identity of the victim who died has not yet been released.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.
