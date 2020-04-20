Roper St. Francis Health reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death since Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Health officials say there have been six new COVID-19 cases since their last update on Friday, bringing their total to 189.
Another RSFH patient with COVID-19 died over the weekend, hospital spoksman Andy Lyons said. That brings the total deaths reported by the hospital system to seven.
The 189 patients who have tested positive were cared for or discharged from one of the RSFH facilities, tested by RSFH or served in a nursing home supported by RSFH, Lyons said.
