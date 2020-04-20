SC Department of Corrections reports first case of inmate with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections have reported its first case of an inmate testing positive for COVID-19.
According to officials, the positive case involves an inmate at Kirkland Correctional in Columbia.
Kirkland also has three staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
So far, there have been 35 total confirmed cases of staff members who have tested positive for the virus at various SCDC facilities.
