SC Department of Corrections reports first case of inmate with COVID-19

SC Department of Corrections reports first case of inmate with COVID-19
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections has reported its first case of an inmate testing positive for COVID-19.
By Live 5 Web Staff | April 20, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 2:34 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections have reported its first case of an inmate testing positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, the positive case involves an inmate at Kirkland Correctional in Columbia.

Kirkland also has three staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

So far, there have been 35 total confirmed cases of staff members who have tested positive for the virus at various SCDC facilities.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.