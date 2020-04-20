SC health officials announce 64 new cases of COVID-19, and 4 more virus-related deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina health officials have announced 64 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional virus-related deaths.
Monday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 4,439 , and those who have died to 124, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
New positive cases reported include 2 in Charleston County, 1 in Orangeburg County and 4 in Williamsburg County.
The deaths reported on Monday include an elderly individual with underlying health conditions from Lancaster County. One was an elderly individual, with no known underlying conditions, from Kershaw County.
“One was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions from Edgefield County, and one was a middle-aged individual, with no known underlying health conditions, from Clarendon County,” DHEC officials said.
As of Monday afternoon, there have been a total of 41,277 coronavirus tests with 36,838 testing negative and 4,439 testing positive.
Those totals originate from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
Currently, state health officials estimate there are a total of 31,707 total possible cases in the state. The estimate counts represent people who are potentially undiagnosed.
According to state health officials, estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community
As of Monday morning, 5,150 hospital beds are available and 6,201 are utilized, which is a 54.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, according to state health officials.
DHEC is continuing to encourage South Carolinians to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their home to prevent the spread of the disease.
Health officials also recommended the following steps that the public should be doing:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
“Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems,” DHEC officials said.
The number of new cases reported on Monday, April 20 by county are listed below:
Aiken (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (2), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (8), Darlington (5), Dillon (2), Florence (4), Greenville (5), Horry (1), Kershaw (3), Lexington (4), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (4), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (4), York (4)
