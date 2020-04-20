School board may change where some W. Ashley students go to school next year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School board is meeting Monday via a Zoom-video conference to possibly reverse course on where to send some West Ashley middle school students next year.
The school board approved in January plans to put all West Ashley middle school students on to the new C.E. Williams campus being built next to West Ashley High. But, now with concerns over the spread of COVID-19, those plans are being reconsidered.
On Monday, the school board is set to discuss and possibly vote on the district’s request to put all sixth graders on the West Ashley Middle School campus and all seventh and eighth graders on the new C.E. Williams campus. Back in November, this was the original plan approved in series of broad-sweeping changes.
If the district moved forward with the current plans to keep all students on one campus, trailers would have to be brought in, at least temporarily, to accommodate all the grades. As of February, the plans required at least five trailers to be added.
District staff sited the spread of COVID-19 as causing unforeseen challenges in planning for the merger. They said the longer-term middle school plan for West Ashley will be presented to the board as soon as possible for consideration in the first phase of the next penny sales tax referendum.
The board is also set to “hear” public comment during this meeting. Parents will be able to send e-mails with their comments, and the board has set aside some time to read those. Everyone will have the opportunity to watch the meeting over Zoom.
Two state lawmakers sent letters to the South Carolina Department of Revenue asking for an investigation into the decision to merge middle schools in West Ashley.
