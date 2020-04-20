Severe weather threat ends, improving weather heads our way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong storm system spared the Lowcountry of severe weather this morning leaving behind just a few showers to start out the work week. Rain overnight helped to keep the temperatures cool and keep the air stabilized, lowering the threat of strong storms. Widespread rain quickly moved offshore early this morning but a few scattered showers, or a stray thunderstorm, will remain in the forecast through lunch time as a cold front moves through. Peeks of sunshine this afternoon will allow temperatures to warm into the low to mid 70s. Expect beautiful weather on Tuesday and Wednesday before another storm system brings the potential for strong storms on Thursday. We’ll keep you updated over the next few days!