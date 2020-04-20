State superintendent: Decision on SC schools coming this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State Superintendent Molly Spearman joined WIS Today on Monday, April 20 to discuss the plans for the rest of the school year in South Carolina public schools.
Right now, all schools are closed through the end of April.
While that is just about a week and a half away, many are wondering if the school closures will be extended, or if students will head back to school in May.
Spearman said a decision will be announced by the end of the week.
She said she has surveyed district superintendents who overwhelmingly told her they believe it’s too soon for schools to open.
See what else she had to say in the video above.
Gov. Henry McMaster has said he wants to start reopening part of the economy by May 1.
He will be addressing the public Monday at 4 p.m., when he is expected to announce the reopening of the state’s beaches and possibly some retail stores, as well. Watch that news conference on wistv.com, on air and on the WIS New Facebook page.
The governor reopened public boat ramps Friday, April 17 and said he’d like the economy to be “humming” by the end of June.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.