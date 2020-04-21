Charleston Co. deputies searching for missing teenager

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager who ran away.
Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Aubriona Gabriell Malone who is missing from the Ponderosa subdivision.
Investigators say she was last seen on Monday around 5:40 p.m. and was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.
CPD officials said foul play is not suspected.
If anyone has any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 210-1700 or Detective Rainey at (843) 408-5611.
“If contact is made with the person after hours, please notify Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200,” CPD officials said.
