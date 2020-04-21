Charleston County high schools to hold virtual graduations

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County high school principals are in the early stages of planning virtual graduations for their seniors.
“Uncertainties, related to COVID-19 and physical distancing precautions, have forced us to consider some different graduation scenarios as we wait for guidance on when we can return to school and host large gatherings," Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait said. “We have to prepare for the fact that it’s unlikely we’ll be able to hold graduation ceremonies on the dates as originally planned.”
The backup plan includes a virtual, live-streamed graduation, and an actual in-person graduation ceremony when large gatherings are deemed safe again.
“Our hope is to stream the virtual graduation the first week in June," Postlewait said. "We understand that there’s no good substitute for a face-to-face graduation. With that in mind, we’ll work with each high school to schedule a live, in-person ceremony just as soon as it’s safe to hold these types of events.”
Seniors and their parents can expect to receive more information over the next few weeks about the plans, and until then, Postlewait had a message for the Class of 2020.
“You’re hard work has earned you the right to participate in graduation," she said. “We’ll find a way to make certain that you have an appropriate and fitting graduation ceremony."
