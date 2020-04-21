Charleston leaders to discuss economic impacts of COVID 19, shutdown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting shutdown is costing Charleston millions, but not just from the obvious missing tourism revenue.
They say parking is also a creating a large hole in the city’s revenue.
The city is holding a Council Budget Workshop Tuesday at 3 p.m. to discuss how the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown is effecting the city financially. They say they will also start discussing what they can and should do to recover after having basically no revenue for two months.
After assessing and watching for weeks, Charleston City Council, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and the public will hear from the city’s chief financial officer on the projected loss of revenues, and how they plan to move forward, cutting expenditures to make up for it.
Paid parking and other things associated with parking make up a substantial amount of income for the city. And since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly no one is looking to park in the downtown area.
Tourism will also be a main topic, as it has finished to nearly nothing in the last couple months. Tourism is an industry that normally brings in millions, if not billions to the City of Charleston. And now nearly 70 percent of those working in the tourism industry have already lost their jobs. These 24,800 people are now unemployed, and city officials say they’ve never seen anything like this.
City officials say they are also missing out on tax revenues, including things like sales taxes, accommodations taxes and more. College of Charleston Professor Wayne Smith says he calculated a projected loss of at least $40 millions in taxes for the city and $1 billion of losses on the tourism industry.
And he said at this point, it’s like losing out on Christmas for retailers.
