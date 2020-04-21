Charleston VA Medical Center treating veteran for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston say they are treating a veteran with COVID-19.
According to officials, on Monday, the center evaluated and tested a veteran as positive for the the virus.
“The veteran has been admitted for treatment and appropriate Standard, Contact, and Airborne Precautions, which include the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), are in place,” hospital officials said.
According to a statement by the center, the risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low, as the veteran is being cared for in isolation by staff who are specially trained on the latest Centers for Disease Control treatment guidelines and utilizing personal protective equipment and infection control techniques.
