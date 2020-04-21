Chipotle agrees to record $25 million fine over tainted food

This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. Federal prosecutors say Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018. The fast food company was charged Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food. The charges stem from outbreaks of norovirus, which causes diarrhea, at some Chipotle restaurants other than this location. (Source: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)