Decision on reopening S.C. schools expected later this week

"You're not just going to get a grade just because we're out of school," she said. "You need to do your work, and you need to try to do your best. And I understand that many folks are under difficult situations. You may be ill, people in your family may be ill, or your parents may have lost a job, I know there's tremendous stress and schoolwork is not your most important thing. We want you to take care of your health and your mental health, but you need to try to do your best on your schoolwork as well."