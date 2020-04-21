Deputies: Man wounded in early-morning shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.
The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Hayne Street, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Paramedics took a man to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, he said.
The gunman ran away from the scene.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
