Deputies: Man wounded in early-morning shooting

VIDEO: Deputies investigating early-morning shooting in North Charleston
By Live 5 Web Staff | April 21, 2020 at 5:48 AM EDT - Updated April 21 at 6:22 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Hayne Street, Capt. Roger Antonio said.

Paramedics took a man to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, he said.

The gunman ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

