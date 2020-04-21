Deputies: Man shot after SUV driver told to slow down in N. Charleston neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are searching for suspects after a man was shot after the driver of an SUV was told to slow down in a North Charleston neighborhood.
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began late Monday night when a deputy responded to Summerville Medical Center for a shooting victim.
The 45-year-old victim said he was standing in the driveway of his cousin’s home on Stratton Drive when a grey Kia SUV came speeding down the road.
According to the victim, his cousin yelled at the vehicle to slow down which it did.
A report states that as the cousin was speaking to people in another vehicle, the Kia turned around and came back in the victim’s direction.
The victim reported hearing about eight gunshots and felt pain in his buttocks. He then fell inside of his car.
The victim then told his cousin to drive him to the hospital.
“There was a shooting incident at 144 Stratton Drive, North Charleston,” DCSO officials said."Detectives are continuing to investigate the information and evidence recovered from the scene along with statements from victims/suspects and witnesses."
